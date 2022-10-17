WESTVILLE — After an anxious day for residents, including a precautionary lockdown of the Westville schools, an inmate reported missing at the Westville Correctional Facility was found still inside the prison.
The missing offender was found inside after an extensive search and had not escaped, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Dustin Lappin, 31, was found at 7:41 p.m. Friday after a search began when correctional staff saw he was missing during a facility count that morning.
Lappin had not escaped and never left the facility, according to IDOC. Prison officials will now work with the La Porte County Prosecutor’s Office to pursue additional charges against him.
A statement from Westville Town Marshal Nate Hynek said, “This morning, we were notified by Westville Correctional that an inmate was not accounted during a head count.
“We immediately contacted the Westville Schools to inform them of the situation and advised to put the school on a precautionary lockdown until the subject could be located.”
In a statement to parents on Friday, MSD of New Durham Township School Supt. Sandra Wood said the administration was told of the missing inmate and “... were advised to remain vigilant, and as a precaution, we placed our school under a Secure status, which means everyone remains in the building and visitors to the building are only allowed inside through special administrative clearance.”
Students were dismissed as usual “with extra police and administrative presence outside as a precaution.”
Hynek said the department was later notified the inmate was still on the prison’s grounds, and after a search, “was located and returned to their proper placement, not having actually left the prison’s grounds.”
IDOC initially announced that correctional officers, along with local law enforcement, were searching for the offender.
The search was focused inside the facility because there was “no indication that the offender has left the facility,” IDOC said, adding, “This information is being released out of an abundance of caution.”
Lappin, whose last known address was in Corydon, was found to be missing during the morning census count. He is serving an eight-year sentence after being convicted of robbery resulting in bodily injury in Marion County in 2020, according to IDOC. His expected release date was Jan. 7, 2026.
No new charges had been filed as of Monday, according to court records.
