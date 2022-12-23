Due to the ongoing severe weather, and to assure the safety of our employees and carriers, the The La Porte County Herald-Dispatch will not be printed Friday night or delivered on Saturday. The Dec. 24 edition will be delivered with the Tuesday edition on Dec. 27. All stories, along with the e-Edition, will be posted on heralddispatch.com as usual, and the paywall remains down for easier access.

