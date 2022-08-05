After several weeks of rehabilitation at the Humane Indiana Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center near Valparaiso, a young bald eagle, ND17, was released back to the wild near its nest in St. Patrick’s Country Park in South Bend on July 20.
SOUTH BEND — A bald eagle found injured and unable to fly in St. Joseph County earlier this year has been successfully rehabilitated at a Valparaiso wildlife center and released into the wild, where it immediately returned to its family.
“ND17, the bald eagle affectionately known as The Little Eagle that Could, Itty or Tiny, spent 21 days at the Humane Indiana Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center before being released back to its nest at the ND Leef near St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend,” according to Humane Indiana Director Nicole Harmon.
