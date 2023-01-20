If you see some odd-looking aircraft around southern La Porte County in the coming months, don't worry. They are part of the U.S. Geological Survey Next Generation Water Observing System project to support studies of groundwater in the Illinois River Basin, which includes the Kankakee River Basin in Indiana. The helicopter will fly along pre-planned flight paths relatively low to the ground, hundreds of feet above the surface, according to USGS. A sensor that resembles a large hula-hoop will be towed beneath to measure tiny electromagnetic signals that can be used to map features below the Earth’s surface.
Starting on or around Monday and lasting three to four weeks, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will begin making low-level flights over the Illinois River Basin in central Illinois and Northwest Indiana.
Photo provided / USGS
MONEE, Ill. — If you see some odd-looking aircraft around southern La Porte County in the coming months, don't worry. They are part of a federal program to gather geophysical data on the river basin.
