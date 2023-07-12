MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry has announced Michigan City will open the second cycle of the American Rescue Plan Act grant program to support eligible Michigan City nonprofit organizations on July 24 via an online grant portal.
Eligible organizations can apply for up to $50,000 grants for projects that strengthen Michigan City in meaningful ways, the mayor said. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 18, online only. No paper applications will be accepted.
