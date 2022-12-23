La PORTE — While snowfall totals didn’t reach the 6-12 inches originally forecast, the blowing snow, high winds and frigid temperatures were just as predicted, leaving La Porte County resembling an Arctic tundra on Friday.
The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office described conditions as “miserable,” saying the temperature, coupled with the sustained west winds, is creating dangerous wind chills; along with poor visibility and snow- and ice-covered roads across the county.
All county, city and municipal offices were closed Friday, as were most banks, small businesses and restaurants as a National Weather Service Blizzard Warning remains in effect until noon Saturday.
The La Porte County Board of Commissioners declared a travel warning emergency until 6 a.m. Saturday “for the exercise of all necessary emergency measures necessary for protection of lives and property ...” a statement from the board said.
Such a warning means travel may be restricted to emergency personnel only and residents were “to refrain from all travel...”
While it was hard to tell just how much snow fell because it kept drifting, most areas received 2-6 inches, according to the Weather Service.
As of noon Friday, Michigan City had 4.7 inches of snow, La Porte had 3.7 inches, and Mill Creek had 3.5 inches, according to preliminary data.
Wind chills at 6 a.m. Friday hit -37 in La Porte, -26 in Michigan City, and -32 in South Bend. Overnight actual temperatures fell to -9 in La Porte, -4 in Michigan City and -8 in Knox, and did not climb much above zero all day Friday.
System snow was mostly past the area by late Friday morning, but the Weather Service said another 3-5 inches could fall, and lake effect snow is a possibility for areas along the lakefront, especially in Michigan.
Roadways remained snow-covered and icy, while high winds were blowing snow and subzero temperatures kept salt from melting accumulated snow and ice. North/south roadways were especially impacted by the wind and extremely slick.
Johnson Road was closed late Thursday for a truck slide-off, and State Road 49 in Porter County was closed for a jack-knifed truck early Friday and again Friday afternoon.
Indiana State Police issued a warning Friday afternoon that travel was discouraged on I-94 eastbound towards and into and into Michigan. Troopers were on the scene of a tanker rollover at the 24.2 mile-marker (Burns Harbor exit). The hazardous material situation was requiring offloading of sodium hydroxide prior to the vehicle being removed. There was no timetable for the road reopening.
In addition, I-94 was closed in Michigan at exit 4 (Niles) due to numerous crashes. “Our concern in Indiana is if traffic backs up into Indiana, it could result in motorists becoming stranded in Arctic temperatures, creating an extremely dangerous situation,” ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said. There was no timetable for I-94 in Michigan reopening.
Troopers “working active crash scenes on I-65 and I-94 were observing vehicles that are failing to slow down, even witnessing spinouts and crashes,” Fifield said. “Lowell [Post] has already had one trooper struck [Friday] and Indianapolis has had three struck while working at crash scenes.
“Motorists are failing to use care while driving, compounding the dangerous road conditions. Again, please delay any nonessential travel in Northwest Indiana.”
INDOT and city plows were running non-stop, but having trouble keeping up with drifting due to winds gusting 30-50 mph.
While the Weather Service had been warning of possible power outages, they were not many for a storm of this magnitude. At 1 p.m. Friday, NIPSCO was reporting just over 2,000 outages throughout its service territory, with the majority in Whiting, and only a handful in La Porte County. All but about 170 had power restored by 2:30 p.m.
The South Shore Line continued to warn passengers of “likely weather-related” train and bus delays. All westbound service was suspended as of 3 p.m. Friday, and eastbound service was halted after the train that left Chicago at 6 p.m. Passengers were told to check the website or app for updates on Saturday service.
A statement from INDOT said road conditions were “challenging across the district” with system snow and some “lake effect in our northern counties over the next couple of days.
“Strong winds are also causing issues with visibility and blowing/drifting snow ... these conditions will make travel difficult, and we recommend staying home if possible.”
INDOT pretreated roadways ahead of the snow and has had a full call-out of yellow trucks since Thursday afternoon. That will continue throughout the storm and after for cleanup operations.
Visit 511in.org to see real time road conditions, plow locations and weather alerts. County travel statuses can be found at in.gov/dhs/travel advisory/.
The forecast shows frigid conditions lasting through the holiday weekend, but rapidly improving next week, according to the Weather Service:
Saturday: 50 percent chance of snow with a high near 12 and wind chills as low as -20
Saturday night: 30 percent chance of snow with a low around 5 and wind chills as low as -10
Christmas Day: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 12 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph
Sunday night: 20 percent chance of snow after midnight with a low around 6
Monday: 40 percent chance of snow with a high near 18
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 23
Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 38
Thursday: Chance of rain with a high near 46
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.