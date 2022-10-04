SOUTH BEND – The victims in a triple-fatal crash on the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph County on Sunday have been identified as a man and woman from Ohio, and a Pennsylvania woman, according to Indiana State Police.
The investigation into the crash continues, according to police, who identified the driver of the white 2017 Ford SUV as Mark Pelini, 31, of Canfield, Ohio. The front seat passenger in the SUV was been identified as Jillian Marian, 31, of Youngstown, Ohio.
