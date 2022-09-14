Bob Hough of American Legion Post 83 presents a flag to Scott Clybourne Smith, a fourth-great-grandson of Jonas Clyburn, who was honored with a grave marker dedication on Sept. 7 at the Miriam Benedict Cemetery near Westville.
Four direct descendants of Jonas Clyburn were present for the ceremony. From left are Todd Cliborne of Newton County; David Cliborne of Tampa, Florida, who organized the event; Scott Clybourn Smith of Winnetka, Illinois; and his son, Scott Clybourn Smith of Wilmette, Illinois.
Scott Clybourn Smith holds a cane a given to Archibald Clyburn, one of the founders of Chicago by friends in 1863, while his cousin, David Cliborne, holds the book he wrote about the son of Jonas, “Archibald Clyburn Chicago Pioneer.” Writing the book brought him to La Porte County, and started the process of properly honoring his ancestor.
Photo by Jeff Mayes
The new grave markers honor Jonas and Elizabeth Clyburn, who left Virginia for Illinois before becoming two of the earliest settlers of La Porte County in 1828.
Photos by Jeff Mayes
The Honor Guard from American Legion Post 83 and VFW Post 1130 presented a gun salute in honor of Jonas Clyburn’s service in the War of 1812.
David Cliborne bows his head at Hough delivers the invocation to begin the ceremony in the historic cemetery on U.S. 6, just east of U.S. 421.
WESTVILLE — One of the early pioneers of La Porte County got some long overdue acknowledgement last week, and it happened in a fitting place – a historic cemetery with a direct tie-in to him and his family.
On Sept. 7, a bronze foot marker was placed in the Miriam Benedict Cemetery near Westville, the final resting place of Pvt. Jonas Clyburn, a veteran of the War of 1812.
