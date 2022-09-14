WESTVILLE — One of the early pioneers of La Porte County got some long overdue acknowledgement last week, and it happened in a fitting place – a historic cemetery with a direct tie-in to him and his family.

On Sept. 7, a bronze foot marker was placed in the Miriam Benedict Cemetery near Westville, the final resting place of Pvt. Jonas Clyburn, a veteran of the War of 1812.

