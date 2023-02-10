MICHIGAN CITY — One person was killed when an SUV ran off of I-94 in La Porte County on Thursday, then struck the rear of a semi truck that was stopped at the side of the road, according to Indiana State Police.
Just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 9, troopers from the ISP Lowell Post responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-94 eastbound near the 38 mile-marker, which about two miles west of the U.S. 20/U.S. 35 exit in Michigan City.
