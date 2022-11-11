La PORTE — More than 4,500 locations, including several in or near La Porte County, will be open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 through 21.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys — to children worldwide since 1993. In 2022, it hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children, according to Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse
