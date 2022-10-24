MICHIGAN CITY — Washington Park Zoo opened its doors to provide frightening and funny sights and sounds, and the public responded en masse for the 37th annual Boo at the Zoo event on Saturday.

The pre-Halloween celebration was a sellout with more than 1,600 tickets sold so children and parents in costumes could wander the zoo to receive candy and treats from organizations, businesses and individuals from the community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.