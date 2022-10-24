The treats were inviting, but the skeletons appeared to give one youngster second thoughts at the San Pierre Veterinary Clinic station on Saturday at Washington Park Zoo’s 37th annual Boo at the Zoo event.
Colleen Nicholls paints a youngsters face at the Ivy Tech Community College Michigan City Campus stop. Kids walked the trails of the zoo and got candy and other treats from participating businesses and organizations.
Photo by Donovan Barrier
These trick-or-treaters were among the 1,600 attendees to visit the zoo on Saturday. They are waiting to get treats from witches Cynthia Foss and Linda Worlds at the Twisted Scissors booth.
Photos by Donovan Barrier
These were not zoo animals, but a couple of kids who were playing in the sand prior to the opening of the gates Saturday morning.
A pair of young mermaids receive some goodies from Heather Margraf and Jean Proll of Michigan City Christian Church.
Marcie Scott and her son smile for the camera while making their way through the zoo, which uses the event as a fundraiser and a way to raise recognition of its offering and educational services.
Jennifer Wallen, Chelsea Wallen and Jessika Wallen did their best witch impersonations while handing out candy at the Frosty Boy booth.
Many of the zoo animals were treated to enrichment treats during the event, while others seemed to enjoy watching the parade of unusual characters going past.
John Deman Sr. and his son, John Deman Jr., who dressed as a beehive, look for more treats.
MICHIGAN CITY — Washington Park Zoo opened its doors to provide frightening and funny sights and sounds, and the public responded en masse for the 37th annual Boo at the Zoo event on Saturday.
The pre-Halloween celebration was a sellout with more than 1,600 tickets sold so children and parents in costumes could wander the zoo to receive candy and treats from organizations, businesses and individuals from the community.
