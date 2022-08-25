La PORTE — Thanks to a team effort, La Porte High School students will have a boost into the workforce with a new Industrial Technology Electrical program.

“We are celebrating the start of the fall semester, but more importantly we are celebrating a new elevated partnership between Ivy Tech, the city of La Porte, the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership and La Porte High School,” Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Chancellor Aco Sikoski said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.