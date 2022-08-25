La Porte High School students enrolled in the new Industrial Technology Electrical program do classwork on Wednesday at Ivy Tech in La Porte. The program was made possible through a collaboration between Ivy Tech, La Porte Community School Corp., 1st Source Bank, the city of La Porte, the Howmet Aerospace Foundation and the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership.
Photo by Amanda Haverstick
The first cohort of La Porte High School students in the new Industrial Technology Electrical program are shown in their classroom at Ivy Tech.
Photos by Amanda Haverstick
La Porte High School students and representatives from Ivy Tech, the city, LEAP, the school corporation and 1st Source marked the start of the new program on Wednesday.
La PORTE — Thanks to a team effort, La Porte High School students will have a boost into the workforce with a new Industrial Technology Electrical program.
“We are celebrating the start of the fall semester, but more importantly we are celebrating a new elevated partnership between Ivy Tech, the city of La Porte, the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership and La Porte High School,” Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Chancellor Aco Sikoski said.
