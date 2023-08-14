Craig Molden holds the Nora L. Schultz Sustainability Tribute Award, which was presented to his late wife, Pat, along with past winners of the award. From left are Nikki Schultz, Nora Ryszka, Molden, and Mike Kilbourne.
Pastor Ericka Kilbourne spoke about Pat Molden’s efforts to be more sustainable. The pastor said she and other friends of Pat would tease her, saying God loves the Earth, too, and to let him take care of some of the issues.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Pat Molden was recognized for her dedication to helping and preserving the environment.
Photo provided
MICHIGAN CITY— Although she was not there to accept the award, Pat Molden was recognized for her dedication to helping and preserving the environment.
At a meeting of the Michigan City Sustainability Commission on Thursday, commission members and the public honored Molden with the Nora L. Schultz Sustainability Tribute Award for her efforts in sustainability.
