Pianist Michael Chertock will be the soloist on Prokofiev’s “Piano Concerto No. 1” when the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra performs a concert on March 12 at Michigan City’s Holdcraft Performing Arts Center.
Photo provided / La Porte County Symphony Orchestra
MICHIGAN CITY — The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra continues its 50th Anniversary season on March 12 with a special performance at Michigan City’s Holdcraft Performing Arts Center.
Under the direction of Music Director Carolyn Watson, the Orchestra will perform Borodin’s “On the Steppes of Central Asia,” which was performed in the LCSO’s first season; Kats-Chernin’s “Dance of the Paper Umbrellas,” an LCSO premiere; and Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.”
