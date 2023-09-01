Several of the dogs at the Michiana Humane Society take part in a play group overseen by Dogs Playing for Life earlier this month at the shelter. The goal is to get them acclimated to being around other dogs, making them easier to adopt.
Photo provided / Michiana Humane Society
Staff and volunteers from the Michiana Humane Society spent Aug. 18 and 19 watching their dogs play, under the guidance of trained staff from Florida-based Dogs Playing for Life.
MICHIGAN CITY — Dogs just want to have fun, too, as staff and volunteers of the Michiana Humane Society learned during a training session earlier this month in which the shelter’s residents were allowed to play together, with the goal of better adoption chances.
On Aug. 18 and 19, MHS hosted a play group seminar by Dogs Playing for Life. The Florida organization, whose motto is “Every dog, every day,” and its staff are trained to safely bring every dog into a group of at least three, and as many as nine other dogs.
