Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
WEDNESDAY
Harassment between a 38-year-old man and 37-year-old man was reported in the 3300 block of Salem Court at 3:36 p.m.
R.J. Johnson-Grayer, 38, of Gary was preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor, in the area of St. John Road and Franklin Street at 3:23 p.m.
John Charles Chiabai, 55, of Michigan City was preliminarily charged with obstruction of traffic, a Class B misdemeanor, in the area of E. 8th and Franklin streets at 9:14 a.m.
Police are requesting warrants for resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor, against a 46-year-old man from Lima, Ohio, who led them on a high-speed chase through Michigan City from 7:43 to 7:56 a.m. The man in question previously evaded the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan, before eventually being captured by the Porter County Sheriff’s Department when he crossed county lines in Indiana.
TUESDAY
Jaylen Lamar Jemison, 27, of Michigan City was preliminarily charged with three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, including two Class A misdemeanor counts and one Level 6 felony count, in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Jackson Street at 10:53 p.m.
Police investigated a civil dispute in the 1600 block of Pine Street at 9:09 p.m. The incident involved a 63-year-old man and 66-year-old woman, both acting as the complainants. No charges were sought.
Jeffrey William Harrison, 53, of Michigan City was preliminarily charged with domestic battery (simple assault), a Class A misdemeanor, against a 25-year-old woman in the 100 block of Charles Street at 8:46 p.m.
Theft was reported at Family Dollar, 2309 E. Michigan Boulevard, at 6:45 p.m.
Police responded to a shots fired report in the 2700 block of Springland Avenue at 4:29 p.m. and located a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 PU with a bullet hole in the front driver quarter panel. The damage was estimated at $1,200.
Four dogs were found left in a vehicle overnight in the 2100 block of Goldfinch Lane at 12:52 p.m. The incident was listed as an ordinance violation.
Police have requested a warrant against a 27-year-old man on preliminary charges of domestic battery (bodily injury to a pregnant family member when the pregnancy is known), a Level 5 felony, and theft, an A misdemeanor, in the 200 block of Dunes Plaza at 10:40 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.