Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect in robbery of Michigan City bank arrested hours later in New Buffalo
- Purdue Northwest faculty committee calls for Chancellor Keon's resignation
- Inspiration Wood Wellness Center in Pine Township destroyed by fire
- Tax abatement approved for 'unique destination' restaurant on Pine Lake Avenue
- Automotive students at A.K. Smith Career Center earn record number of certifications
- Blossoming in the butterfly: Sophomore Zolvinski an emerging swimming talent for La Porte
- Purdue Northwest chancellor issues apology for 'insensitive' joke mocking Asians
- 'Suspicious' man leads deputies on chase, hunt with heat-seeking drone
- Michigan City man sentenced to 37 years in prison for fentanyl and firearm offenses
- Major late-week snowstorm, blast of Arctic air could make for scary holiday travel
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Comments
-
Cranston Harris said:Legislators can we at least concentrate on a little more than I.D. changes for liquor stores, I could understand it more if a lot of stores we…
-
Diane Warnke said:
This great Dan! Good for our town!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.