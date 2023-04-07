Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- South Shore's Double Track project past halfway point, Michigan City train service resumes in June or July
- Michigan City man arrested on child pornography charges
- With Cargill moving on, Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor to get first new operator in 44 years
- Teenager sentenced to 64 years in prison for murder and molestation of New Carlisle girl
- Food Bank and HealthLinc distribute hams and more for 300 Easter dinners in Michigan City
- Michigan City man crashes vehicle into building after being shot
- Driver killed early Saturday in crash on I-94 in Lake County
- La Porte man charged with OWI after parking on front lawn in Chesterton subdivision
- New Michigan City youth center to offer aviation and financial courses, boxing and much more
- Michigan City mayoral candidates discuss their plans at League of Women Voters Forum
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Recent Comments
-
Don Briggs said:Mrozinski's right. We have a highly qualified HR Director. She is community-based. She's been doing an outstanding job. This is an example of …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.