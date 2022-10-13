Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
- The Banks officially opens, bringing high-end housing and retail space to La Porte
- Train horns may be thing of past in La Porte as 'quiet zone' plan nears reality
- Mark Danielson retires from Larson-Danielson after 40 years
- Crews from Westville, seven other departments battle blaze in historic old home in Otis
- Resident injured when gunman enters Michigan City home and starts firing
- Always on the field: Junior receiver-cornerback Drew Flores is La Porte football's only two-way starter
- 'His spirit will be felt': South Central coaches recollect promising, personable freshman Joey Oehmen
- Michigan City Council takes no action on accusations from Commission on Black Males members
- MAC Chair 'saddened' after alleged drunk driver crashes into work of public art in Michigan City
- Bremen man drowns while kite surfing in Michigan City
Don Briggs said:This rally gave us many key points to share. As I contact voters, I'll share this point from Deb Chubb:"[Indiana is] a purple state with a get…
Don Briggs said:We know we cannot trust NIPSCO to tell the truth about their Coal Ash (AKA "Coal Combustion Residuals", CCR). Nor can we trust their long term…
Incrediblek said:I was unable to attend the meeting but I agree with everything that the article and the people said. Sorry NIPSCO, the toxic ash you created i…
