- New Michigan City youth center to offer aviation and financial courses, boxing and much more
- Motorcyclist killed in I-94 crash identified as Mill Creek resident
- La Porte to vacate part of State Street to make way for entertainment/office space venue
- Man gets 95 years for killing, burning body of former La Porte resident
- Man wanted in La Porte and Berrien counties arrested after photo posted on social media
- Buffalo Wild Wings uses soft opening of new restaurant to aid Michigan City Chamber Education Fund
- Decision to enlist recruiting agency for La Porte County HR director draws ire
- Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-94 and Indiana State Police warn about driving on skip line
- Plans for new Westville Correctional Facility focus on safety, improved programming
- Michigan City Council approves emergency repairs at Patriot Park, Sunset Grille
Don Briggs said:Mrozinski's right. We have a highly qualified HR Director. She is community-based. She's been doing an outstanding job. This is an example of …
(0) comments
