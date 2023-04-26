Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Runnings to acquire R.P. Home & Harvest stores, including Michigan City
- La Porte County resident named Indiana State Police Lowell Post's Trooper of Year
- Three Michigan City firefighters among 17 graduating from MAAC Fire Academy
- Man charged with multiple felonies for Washington Park shooting
- The sole senior: Pavolka sets positive tone for young Westville baseball team
- Final respects for fallen Indiana State Prison veteran
- 899 graduates to receive diplomas at Purdue Northwest commencement on May 6
- Youth center and affordable housing among things Michigan City residents call priorities
- La Porte Police Department first in county to add mental health professional
- Kesling Campus Drama Club will take viewers to a 'whole new world' in 'Disney's Aladdin JR.'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Recent Comments
-
Don Briggs said:Mrozinski's right. We have a highly qualified HR Director. She is community-based. She's been doing an outstanding job. This is an example of …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.