Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- 'God has gained a good angel': Michigan City woman killed in head-on collision on SR 39
- Michigan City lifeguards rescue two people at Washington Park Beach
- Lineup announced for 2022 Michigan City Patriotic Parade
- 'It's dirty; it's nasty': Swarms of spongy moths plaguing areas of La Porte County
- Man wanted in Porter County known to frequent La Porte, Michigan City
- Florida man dies while trying to save teen from drowning at Porter Beach
- 'A ticking time bomb': Report says seawalls at NIPSCO's Michigan Plant deteriorating
- MIchigan City Council nixes Long Beach sewer plan, approves airport runway extension grant
- Locals protest overturning of Roe v. Wade
- Man convicted in absentia of child molesting arrested and returned to La Porte County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Mayor and Common Council at odds over ARPA spending priorities (2)
- The fun bunch: South Central baseball team believes its free-spirited personality has played a big part in its success (1)
- Roy honored for La Porte's flag display (1)
- Proposed development on former Michigan City Amtrak station site falls through — for now (1)
- 'It's dirty; it's nasty': Swarms of spongy moths plaguing areas of La Porte County (1)
- Jury trial postponed for teen charged with Christmas Eve murder in Michigan City (1)
Recent Comments
-
RoarLionsRoar said:
Fund the water project first and the Police next. That should be the priority.
-
pfreelcfreel said:
Without the Covid funding how was the city going to fund the water and sewer projects?
-
Chester Zubler said:I’m saddened to read another building of historic significance is being demolished on Michigan City’s precious waterfront! Where are the Prese…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.