Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Man shot in Washington Park in what police say was 'not a random act of violence'
- Police: Employee in critical condition after being attacked by inmate at Indiana State Prison
- Michigan City man arrested for child porn a year after getting out of prison gets another 15 years
- Trouble times two: Robakowski sisters trigger New Prairie's potent softball lineup
- Park Board approves agreement with Michigan City Wolves Soccer Club as participation grows
- With Cargill moving on, Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor to get first new operator in 44 years
- Recruiting the Region: New Valpo men's basketball coach Powell Jr. looks to have more of a local presence on roster
- Ordinance to make Michigan City landlords meet minimum property standards draws flak and praise
- South Shore's Double Track project past halfway point, Michigan City train service resumes in June or July
- Celebrated chef plans nonprofit culinary school to help tap La Porte's potential
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Recent Comments
-
Don Briggs said:Mrozinski's right. We have a highly qualified HR Director. She is community-based. She's been doing an outstanding job. This is an example of …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.