- New 'high-end deli' opening in historic downtown Michigan City building
- Remote learning changes planned for La Porte schools for 2022-23
- Missing 3-year-old Michigan City girl dies after being found near north side lake
- Express Air Coach to launch new Michigan City to O’Hare shuttle service
- Michigan City Police VCR patrols lead to two more arrests, seizure of guns and drugs
- ISP: Suspect in U.S. 20 robbery shot by officer before jumping off 30-foot embankment
- Three arrests made in an hour by Violent Crime Reduction patrols in Michigan City
- Police: La Porte man arrested, grandmother wanted after lying about traffic crash
- Extension of Michigan City sewers could be costly to some Long Beach residents
- The Banks developer offers apology, reassures city officials after subcontractors indicted,
dsauthority said:John Carr's logic, "the City of LaPorte adopted this code in 2020 to stop contractors from paying under the table and misclassifying workers.C…
Littleeddie said:You need to pay for public safety times have changed people are not applying or going elsewhere for better pay, if you can go one county over …
