KNOX – A man and woman are facing multiple felony charges after leading police on a chase Thursday that ended in a cemetery near Knox, where a "mobile meth lab" was discovered in their vehicle, according to authorities.
Ashley Nicole Young of Knox is being held in the Starke County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond. She is charged with felony counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of chemical reagents/precursors with intent to manufacture, possession of meth and unlawful possession of a syringe; and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana, court records show.
