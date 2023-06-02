Stephen Hartley, associate professor of the Practice at the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture, discusses historic preservation during the final presentation of a housing charrette on May 25 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church School.
La Porte residents view renderings during the final presentation of a housing charrette. The University of Notre Dame School of Architecture’s Housing and Community Regeneration Initiative, in partnership with the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte and the City of La Porte, engaged in the charrette, focusing on housing in downtown La Porte.
Stephen Hartley, associate professor of the Practice at the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture, discusses historic preservation during the final presentation of a housing charrette on May 25 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church School.
Photos by Amanda Haverstick
La Porte residents view renderings during the final presentation of a housing charrette. The University of Notre Dame School of Architecture’s Housing and Community Regeneration Initiative, in partnership with the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte and the City of La Porte, engaged in the charrette, focusing on housing in downtown La Porte.
La PORTE — While a team from the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture prepares a study of housing opportunities in downtown La Porte, another element is preservation.
“Preservation is not about the past. Preservation is about your future. It’s about the future of your city. It’s about the future of the environment and the sustainable factor. It’s about jobs,” said Stephen Hartley, associate professor of Practice at the School of Architecture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.