La PORTE — La Porte County Emergency Management has announced that a draft of the county’s updated Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan is available for public viewing.
La Porte County, in cooperation with the cities of La Porte and Michigan City, and the towns of Kingsford Heights, Kingsbury, LaCrosse, Long Beach, Michiana Shores, Pottawattamie Park, Trail Creek, Wanatah and Westville, have prepared an update to the MHMP to address the risk and vulnerability of communities which may be affected by known natural, technological and political hazards, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.