Artist’s rendering shows the proposed mixed-use development and parking garage between 10th and 11th streets, and Franklin and Pine streets in Michigan City. The Economic Development Commission will conduct a public hearing Tuesday on the issuance of $22 million of lease rental revenue bonds for the project.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Economic Development Commission will conduct a public hearing Tuesday on the issuance of $22 million of bonds for the mixed-use development on Station Block.
The hearing will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Planning Department Conference Room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. to consider the approval of Taxable Economic Development Lease Rental Revenue Bonds.
