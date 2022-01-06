WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue Extension Master Gardener program will offer virtual basic training this spring. The program will begin Feb. 1 as a series of live webinars.

Purdue Extension specialists and educators from across Indiana will teach the course, with topics including soils, fertility, pest control, invasive species, pesticide safety and alternatives, trees, vegetables, flowers, lawns and fruit.

