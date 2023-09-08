Students run through the haze of colors at the sixth annual Pride Stride 5K on Thursday on Purdue University Northwest's Westville campus. The race is meant to welcome new students and celebrate being part of the PNW Pride.
Students fill up cups with chalk powder to throw in the air before the run begins. Salvador Cordova of the Office of Student Life said the run was part of PNW's efforts to welcome new and returning students.
Participants line up in front of the starting line as Cordova, far right, rallies them. After the run concluded, walking tacos and pizza were served, and students could enjoy games or relax on hammocks.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
An enthusiastic color runner takes off on the designated track. In his hand are bottles of colored chalk dust supplied by Color Powder Supply Co.
Lindsee White and her children are dusted with color as they take off down the track. White said she did the Pride Stride to support her sister, who is studying biology at PNW.
PNW students and their friends participating in the Pride Stride pelt each other with colored chalk. The colors are temporary, but can become permanent by rinsing shirts in vinegar.
