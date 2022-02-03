WESTVILLE — At the end of his presentation on necro-being, Leonard Harris, professor of philosophy at Purdue, showed audiences a photo of a Black female missionary juxtaposed in front of several native African tribeswomen.
While the missionary was dressed in a Western-style frock with rosary, Bible and feathered hat, the native women wore pressed leather ornaments, shells and other traditional accouterments.
Harris said the missionary’s appearance would be considered more beautiful, given western standards, but reminded audiences her job, as an African American missionary, was to destroy the native traditions and beliefs, while ignoring the effects of that change on their well-being.
“Where is the impact on their health?” he said.
He contended this practice of ignoring the health and well-being of Blacks has been a longstanding issue in America, but one that could be addressed and improved, especially at the university level, where Black students could be better made aware of the health resources available, or by adding more health clinics to Black communities.
“So that’s the kind of thing that I suggest we do. Substantive. I have no 10-point program, but those are the types of things I think are practical.”
This was among the many topics Harris discussed – along with the concept of necro-being, the flaws of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Arc of the Moral Universe, and the problem of using race in reference to people – during his online presentation of “Necro-being: The Worst Form of Racism,” first in Purdue University Northwest’s spring 2022 Race, Racism, Anti-racism series, held Jan. 18 on Zoom.
When asked about what could be done to help the Black community at the Academy level, Harris said, “The only thing you can do is emphasize healthcare resources at your campus to make sure they are distributed among minority students.
“How many of them are aware of the resources?” he said. “Statistically, Black people get the least attention to their well-being. … Communities that have clinics have better healthcare than ones who don’t. Those are some practical things you can do to impact the well-being in the structure of the academy.”
At the start of Harris’ presentation, the philosopher delved into the meaning behind his concept of necro-being, and how it related to racism.
“My view or racism is straightforward. It is polymorphous. It’s degrading. It’s a way of killing,” he said. “That’s what racism is. Necro-being is living death. A way of talking about something that kills and prevents people from being born. That’s racism. It’s one form of necro-being.”
He contrasted this with other views of racism, which he said were legitimate, but didn’t get to the heart of the matter the way necro-being did, which he considered the most egregious form of racism.
For instance, there is the intentional theory, which posits racism as a result of bad intentions, stemming from a lack of certain virtues. Another is the irrational theory, which posits racism – and the view that some people are biologically inferior – as essentially a bad judgment call.
But Harris pointed out that people have cognitive dissonance and make bad judgment calls all the time, so neither theory was sufficient.
“I think what gets to the matter is life or death,” he said. “Who lives and who dies? Who lives as a function of this? Who’s body is destroyed as a function of this? Who is unrecoverable as a function of this?”
He pointed out that Black women have died from cancer because doctors failed to prescribe breast exams due to their race.
This led Harris’ to explain his disagreement with King’s Arc of the Moral Universe. He said this theory argues that the universe is bad, but bends toward justice, and offers redemption in the future.
“This is totally misguided,” Harris said. “There is no redemption in the future. The people who died on the slave ships, they died on the slave ships. We don’t get to relive their lives, and they didn’t get to live their lives. Those people who were pregnant and thrown overboard, there’s no redemption for them. They died.”
Harris allowed that future generations of Blacks might benefit from their sacrifices, but the original sufferers would not. Neither would the Aztecs killed by the Spanish, or those who died in the Holocaust in Rwanda. He shared the story of his father, who wanted to become an electrician, but wasn’t allowed to take the test to get his license. He went on to become a milkman and raise five children.
“He had a good life, but it wasn’t the life he wanted to have. … We’re told these redemptive stories, and told to believe in them and expect some compensation. There’s no compensation here. There is no arc.”
Harris was also asked about the recent pushback against Critical Race Theory in public schools. While he didn’t know exactly why it was happening now, he largely dismissed it as just another attempt to avoid discussion of racism. However, this did prompt him to wade into what he described as another controversy, the fabrication of race.
Harris described race as a fatal invention. He pointed out there is only one humanity, and the creation of race only allowed people to be separated into classes, with some superior to others.
“We should get rid of race altogether,” he said.
According to Harris, the U.S. is one of the few places on earth still using the categories of Black and white on its own census. And while other racial categories have changed over the years, the definition of a white male has been constant.
“The definition of Black requires one drop of Black blood, but only two white people can make another white person,” he said. “So they are superior. How can that work?
“You have a concept of race that picks people out, using cognitive strategies and techniques making racism a permanent part of categories, and binding people in these terms. This is a radicalized country that utilizes race to perpetuate its own form of racism … It’s something institutionalized and maintained. So that battle is in some ways deeply misguided over CRT.”
The next presentation of PNW’s series will be Race, Racism, Anti-racism and Civic Responsibilities: Candid Conversations with Tim Wise on Feb. 22 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Dworkin Center at PNW’s Westville campus; and Feb. 23 from 3:30 to 5:45 p.m. at the Y Jean Chambers Auditorium at the Hammond campus.
For more information, go to pnw.edu/pnw-race-racism -anti-racism-series/.
