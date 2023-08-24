Students speak to a soldier at a table for veteran’s services at the Welcome Rally on Wednesday at the Purdue University Northwest campus in Westville. Clubs and programs welcomed new students to help them get a feel for the campus, and pick up up information and swag to make the start of school more comfortable.
Students speak to a soldier at a table for veteran’s services at the Welcome Rally on Wednesday at the Purdue University Northwest campus in Westville. Clubs and programs welcomed new students to help them get a feel for the campus, and pick up up information and swag to make the start of school more comfortable.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon speaks to staff members and students at the rally, where they could connect and establish a relationship with new classmates and instructors.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Free pizza and candy were not the only things causing a buzz at the rally. Students could learn about the bee colonies that live on campus and the important role they play in its ecosystem.
