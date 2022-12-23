WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue University Board of Trustees has formally reprimanded the chancellor of Purdue Northwest for mocking Asians during a commencement ceremony, but will not dismiss him, as faculty members have called for.
Purdue University issued a statement Thursday saying its Board of Trustees had formally reprimanded PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon over his remarks, but added they did not warrant dismissal.
The university’s statement called Keon’s remarks an “offhand attempt at humor” that was “extremely offensive and insensitive.”
While the “offensive remark does not reflect a pattern of behavior or a system of beliefs held by Dr. Keon, the Board has made clear to him that a repeat incident of a similar nature would provide grounds for further board action, including possible dismissal.”
The statement said each member of the board had time to review the entirety of the Dec. 10 commencement ceremony, and agreed that, “in addition to its being extremely offensive and insensitive (as Dr. Keon himself has acknowledged in his apology), this offhand attempt at humor was in poor taste, unbecoming of his role as chancellor, and unacceptable for an occasion that should be remembered solely for its celebratory and unifying atmosphere.”
The faculty senate at Purdue University Northwest has demanded Keon’s resignation for the remarks.
Keon made a joke during the ceremony poking fun at keynote speaker Jim Dedelow’s anecdotal story about using a made-up language. Keon then made gibberish sounds and called it the “Asian version” of the speech.
“I made a comment that was offensive and insensitive,” he said in his apology. “I am truly sorry for my unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker, as my words have caused confusion, pain, and anger …
“We are all human, I made a mistake, and I assure I did not intend to be hurtful and my comments do not reflect my personal or our institutional values,” Keon said via social media.
He also said in an email that he is forming a PRIDE (PNW Respecting Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity) team to address issues within the Asian American/Pacific Islander community at PNW, and will meet with Student Government Association members to address those issues.
But in a letter sent Dec. 16 to the Board of Trustees, Faculty Senate Chair Thomas Roach and seven members of the Executive Committee demanded Keon’s resignation.
Roach said Keon’s behavior was “inexcusable” and offensive to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, and called the apology “problematic.”
“His remarks at graduation are evidence of his inability to lead and represent our facility,” Roach wrote to the board.
“I encourage you to replace him immediately and prevent him from drawing out this national embarrassment with more public statements...”
He also called for a vote of no-confidence from the faculty should Keon retain his position.
“Ultimately, it is not just about Purdue,” Roach wrote. “As professional faculty we have an obligation to let it be known that the offensive incident at graduation violated the principles of liberal education and fraternity that are foundational values of all universities.”
Neither Keon, nor spokespersons for the university, have responded to requests for comment on the letter.
