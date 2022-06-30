'Quarter Mile of Quarters' will go a long way to help La Porte Rotary
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- 'God has gained a good angel': Michigan City woman killed in head-on collision on SR 39
- Man wanted in Porter County known to frequent La Porte, Michigan City
- Michigan City lifeguards rescue two people at Washington Park Beach
- Michigan City man facing child pornography charge over social media activity
- 'It's dirty; it's nasty': Swarms of spongy moths plaguing areas of La Porte County
- Florida man dies while trying to save teen from drowning at Porter Beach
- Lineup announced for 2022 Michigan City Patriotic Parade
- 'A ticking time bomb': Report says seawalls at NIPSCO's Michigan Plant deteriorating
- Man convicted in absentia of child molesting arrested and returned to La Porte County
- MIchigan City Council nixes Long Beach sewer plan, approves airport runway extension grant
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- The fun bunch: South Central baseball team believes its free-spirited personality has played a big part in its success (1)
- Roy honored for La Porte's flag display (1)
- Still no coach: La Porte school board votes 4-3 against recommendation to hire Bob James as head football coach (1)
- Proposed development on former Michigan City Amtrak station site falls through — for now (1)
- 'It's dirty; it's nasty': Swarms of spongy moths plaguing areas of La Porte County (1)
- Shark in the water: Former Slicers star takes over La Porte girls basketball program (1)
- Jury trial postponed for teen charged with Christmas Eve murder in Michigan City (1)
Recent Comments
-
Chester Zubler said:I’m saddened to read another building of historic significance is being demolished on Michigan City’s precious waterfront! Where are the Prese…
-
Kristinpropes02 said:Love these boys so much. The fact that they can have fun…be kids…and still play competitive baseball is awesome. They are definitely the wrong…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.