MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Redevelopment Commission approved a contract for a feasibility study to potentially install a new pipe system to stop flooding along Barker Avenue and keep pollutants from Trail Creek.
At its meeting at City Hall on Monday, the RDC approved a contract with Haas & Associates, LLC, to begin the first phase of a three-phase project to create a sewer system to potentially replace the old system running underneath Lafayette Street and Barker Avenue.
The project’s first two phases would cost approximately $94,670, with the initial feasibility inspection costing $49,670.
According to City Planning Director Skyler York, the new sewer system would offer an alternative, cheaper way to treat water that may have chemicals and additives flowing into Trail Creek. The original pipe was to outfall into Trail Creek directly.
To do so, the MCRDC had to spend about $9 million. That pipe was never used, and the new pipe would serve as an alternative while hopefully alleviating flooding issues, York said. It would start at Lafayette Street and move downtown, as well as some of the surrounding areas such as 8th Street, the NICTD tracks and Barker Avenue.
Though some of phase one has already been undertaken, the project will officially begin within the next several weeks. The pipes used would be 78 HOBAS jacking pipes reinforced with concrete.
“From an engineering point of view, we know the project will work. There are some logistical things we need in order to make sure of the constructibility,” said Jeff Wright of Haas & Associates.
“This pipe would be used as a containment system,” York said. “You don’t want things to run off into the creek. It would have a discharge, but that would only be in high-run events. We worked pretty hard to clean up the creek.”
Wright brought up the plan at the previous meeting on Sept. 12. The first phase would start with a feasibility study, inspecting whether the pipes that make up the original sewer system need to be replaced by checking for cracks, salt and other minerals that might be decaying them.
Wright said they plan to have a safety consultant to supervise and ensure those involved in the inspection are safe.
Once the survey is complete and all the information compiled, designs would be created up to about 70 percent to 80 percent completion. That would lead to phase two, the creation of actual construction designs.
“Assuming that everything pans out and the commission is still in favor of moving forward,” Wright said, “we move forward with the final design where we bring it to construction documents up through bid and award, assuming the commission wants to take it that far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.