Renaissance Academy near Michigan City sent 12 teams to the Scholastic Chess of Indiana State Tournament on March 19 at Morton High School in Hammond, which included more than 400 students from across the state.
The Wizards’ eighth grade and under B team also claimed a fifth-place finish in the competition. Picking up trophies are Carmen Navarro and Aian Zangrilli. Not shown are Sophia Williams and Tessa Lawrence.
Players get in a little practice time before the start of competition. Head of School Kieran McHugh said he is happy to see students returning to events like the chess tournament and sports. "This is all part of what school should be," he said.
Some final practice play never hurts, especially for some of the older students. While the 50 or more kids in the chess program practice after school, some of the boys could not attend due to playing basketball.
Photos provided / Renaissance Academy
Six of the Renaissance teams earned trophies by finishing in the top ten of their age divisions: third grade and under, sixth grade and under or eighth grade and under.
The Renaissance third grade and under B team finished fifth place in the state. Shown are team members Alivia Filson and Addison Plunk. Not shown are Alexander Hansen and Garth Williams.
One of the Wizards ponders a move during play on Saturday. The competition is non-elimination so all teams play all day, with total scores used for final finishes.
The sixth grade and under C team from Renaissance captured seventh place in their division. Team members were Elijah Molina, Lily McKechnie, Rory Bergerson and Kyler Haverstock.
