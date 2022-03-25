HAMMOND — The Morton High School gymnasium was packed with students in grades K-8, but they weren’t dribbling, spiking or running; in fact, for much of the morning, they were totally silent.

Nearly 400 students from across Indiana gathered March 19 to participate in the Scholastic Chess of Indiana State Tournament on March 19 in Hammond.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.