INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate has approved a bill taking administrative steps that Gov. Eric Holcomb has said are needed in order for him to end the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency.
Senators voted 34-11 in favor of the bill Thursday. The Republican-dominated Senate’s proposal is limited to those administrative actions, while House Republicans have pushed through a bill that would also severely limit workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, authored the bill.
“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Indiana has been under a statewide public health emergency, allowing many state government decisions to be made by the governor via executive orders.
“In order to end the emergency declaration, the governor and lawmakers have identified key issues that need to be addressed through legislation,” he said.
Those included:
Allowing the secretary of the Family and Social Services Administration to waive state laws and rules so Indiana could continue to receive extra federal funding for Medicaid;
Guaranteeing households can continue to qualify for extra SNAP food assistance benefits through April 16;
Permitting the Indiana State Department of Health to continue operating voluntary community vaccine clinics;
Enabling retired health care professionals, recently graduated medical students and out-of-state licensed health care professionals to continue to temporarily practice in Indiana.
The actions sought by Holcomb would allow the state to keep receiving about $40 million a month in enhanced federal funding for Medicaid, and for about 200,000 households to continue receiving an additional $95 a month in federal food assistance.
The bill would also let the state health commissioner continuing issuing a standing doctor’s order for the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 5 to 11.
Health experts object to the move to end the public health emergency that Holcomb first declared in March 2020. They point to the state’s ongoing high levels of COVID-19 illnesses and hospitalizations.
Indiana State Department of Health tracking shows that Indiana’s hospitals were treating about 3,000 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday – seven times higher than last summer.
The state has averaged more than 50 COVID-19 deaths a day since mid-December, and the pandemic death total has topped 21,000 people.
The entire state remains in the most-dangerous red level for COVID-19 spread threat risk.
“My colleagues and I continue to take the effects of COVID-19 seriously,” Charbonneau said.
“By establishing ways for Indiana to continue receiving federal funding and making sure we have plenty of health care professionals, SB 3 would allow us to handle the situation through the normal governing process without the need for an ongoing emergency executive order.”
On Thursday, Indiana’s largest hospital system said it plans to resume elective surgeries soon after postponing them for months as COVID-19 patients and other acutely ill patients crowded its hospitals.
Indiana University Health officials said some elective procedures could resume next week at the Indianapolis-based system, which operates 16 hospitals.
IU Health has a backlog of thousands of elective surgeries, procedures that are medically necessary but can usually be scheduled at a patient’s convenience, said Dr. Paul Calkins, vice president and associate chief medical executive.
He said elective surgeries would resume slowly “because we still have a significant COVID burden.”
“It’s going to take a while to ramp back up to serve all these folks that are waiting for us. But we’re hoping to get to everybody as quickly as we can,” he said.
IU Health has continued to perform emergency and urgent surgeries, such as those for cancer, gunshot wounds and heart attacks.
The system was treating 567 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across its system as of Thursday, down about 15 percent from a peak of 669 on Jan. 9, officials said. COVID-19 cases represent about 30 percent of the total patient census.
About 70 percent of the COVID-19 cases at IU Health hospitals are patients who are unvaccinated, but that figure is as high as 90 percent in the ICU, said Dr. Chris Weaver, chief clinical officer.
