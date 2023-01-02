The body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lied out in state inside St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican where thousands went to pay their homage. Pope Benedict, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. He was 95.
MERRILLVILLE – After the announcement of Pope Benedict XVI's passing on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 31, Reverend Robert J. McClory, fifth Bishop of Gary, released a letter to the public about Benedict's life and accomplishments.
“Pope Benedict XVI led an extraordinary life. He possessed a towering intellect, deep faith, and a servant’s heart," McClory said.
