MICHIGAN CITY — It probably comes as no surprise that the U.S. is the world’s No. 1 exporter of TV programs. But how many realize that Turkey is No. 2?
According to Istanbul Gelisim University associate professor Ugur Baloglu – who’s been studying media’s effects on culture for years – those numbers belie a growing influence Turkey’s having on the international media landscape.
He said numerous Turkish-produced shows are available on U.S. streaming services, covering such genres as crime, romantic comedy and historical dramas. And many are specifically produced for markets outside of Turkey.
Now a visiting professor at Purdue University Northwest, Baloglu is researching the influence these programs are having on Americans and their views of Turkey. And he wants to hear from anyone in La Porte County and Northwest Indiana who has seen them and wants to share their views about them.
“The post colonial debate of cultural hegemony is all about culture flowing from West to East, but right now, very interestingly, Turkey has started to tell its story from East to West,” he said.
“The U.S. is not a big market for Turkey, but I think it’s getting popular. When I check the numbers, 2015, 2016, 2017 to now … Netflix, Amazon Prime, these types of digital platforms are providing American viewers with some Turkish television.”
“I want to know what their view of Turkey is … and who watches Turkish dramas.”
To this end, he is collecting data from across the U.S., and trying to get samples from every type of community – starting right here.
Baloglu, born in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, later moved to Istanbul for his studies, and has been to the U.S. six times since 2006, visiting some 20 states.
He said American knowledge of Turkey can be interesting. For instance, when interviewed, they usually can’t locate Turkey on a map, but will generally know the locations of Russia, Greece and Iraq, which surround the country.
They also might be familiar with the ancient Greek philosophers, but not realize several of them, such as Thales of Miletus, actually lived in what is now Turkey; and are unaware Turkey comprises the former Eastern Roman (or Byzantine) Empire.
Instead, they associate Turkish people with Arabs, which they are not. This changes when they view Turkish media.
“If I ask them about Turkey, what comes to mind? They say the Middle East, conservative or religious, or that kind of thing. But after watching a TV series, it’s a 180 degree change. ‘It’s modern. You’re like us,’ they say. ‘You look more European.’ It’s shocking, but it makes sense.”
According to Baloglu:
Turkish TV series have been available on the international market for 10 years. In 2017, Turkey entered the European market and became the second largest exporter of TV shows in the world.
Exports of Turkish TV series generated only $10 million in 2008, but jumped to $100 million in 2012 and $350 million in 2018.
In 2022, it exceeded $600 million, making Turkish TV shows one of the main distributors of cultural products in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
Turkish TV series now reach an estimated 400 million viewers in 75 countries.
His doctoral dissertation analyzed the influence of TV on Turkish lifestyles from the 1990s to 2015; and he’s published work on cultural hegemony in the U.S., the globalization of media hegemony, transactional media and the global culture, and other media-related topics.
Baloglu said he carried out a similar study over a four-month period in Spain in 2022. He found Turkish programming had been gaining in popularity since 2016, especially among female viewers, who often cited its lack of sex and drugs, and the attractiveness of its actors, as reasons they preferred it over some domestic programming.
Baloglu described Turkish dramas as a mix between Latin American telenovelas and American soaps, and noted some American viewers would be familiar with them through their American remakes.
The Turkish TV series “Son” was remade as “Runner” for ABC in 2015, and the 2012 series “Suskunlar” was remade as “Game of Silence” for NBC in 2016.
There were also a number of Turkish shows co-produced with Netflix. Baloglu noted that despite being written by, and starring, Turkish talent, they are actually made for American audiences, and are not popular in Turkey, if available tat all. They feature LGBTQ elements, which are not present in shows for the Turkish market, and contain more sex than is common there.
PNW media studies professor Lee Artz, who is helping Baloglu with the study, said they want to learn the extent that Turkish dramas reverse the flow of cultural influence, and what kind of impact they have, which could be seen as a form of “soft power.”
Baloglu said he wants input from as many areas of America as he can get, including big cities, rural towns, suburbs, etc., because they can have significantly different views of the same material.
But there is a second part to his study. Baloglu also wants to learn about the viewing habits of Turkish immigrants.
“I want to talk with them and learn their media practices. Do they watch Turkish TV primarily or not?”
If they’re watching Turkish shows, they probably aren’t learning English, and probably aren’t integrating into the broader American society, since language is the most important pathway, he said.
Noting the large Turkish diaspora in Germany, he said he knows Turkish people who’ve been living there 25 to 30 years and still can’t speak German, because they don’t have to. There are enough Turkish markets and businesses available to service their needs without having to learn another language. But this leaves them outside the surrounding German culture.
Baloglu said participants can contact him via email at ugurbaloglu@gmail.com, and from there they can set up an interview over Zoom, or he can send them an anonymous questionnaire.
He mainly wants to know whether or not they like the programs, how long they’ve been watching them and if the shows changed their views of Turkey. He is hoping to get responses by May 11.
