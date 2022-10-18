La PORTE — The La Porte Civic Auditorium will welcome hometown artist Rich Hardesty and his band, the Little Nashvilles, for a concert on Friday, Dec. 30.
While playing a variety of classic covers in venues across the globe, he has also released a dozen albums of original material, blending reggae, acoustic songwriting, folk storytelling and rock ‘n’ roll.
Hardesty has toured nationally and performed with such artists as Skip Marley at Bob Marley’s 71st birthday bash and was the headliner for John Mellencamp’s 50th birthday celebration.
The Head Honchos, a 2019 LA Music Critics Best Blues Band nominee, performs a mix of American blues, rock, soul and funk; covering both popular standards and playing original roots-inspired songs.
The concert, part of the La Porte Civic Auditorium Event Series, begins at 6 p.m. with Head Honchos. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Sponsor VIP tables (eight seats) are available in the front two rows for $250, and reserved tables (eight seats) are $150. Floor general admission tickets cost $15 and balcony general admission tickets are $10.
Tickets are available online at www.viewstub.com/Civic-Rich or at the Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call 219-362-2325.
