Rockets were soaring inside Ame Field on Thursday as several Michigan City Area Schools and community partners took part in the seventh annual Water Bottle Rockets STEM Community Challenge, hosted by Barker Middle School.
Cole Ponder, left, a Barker Middle School eighth-grader, had the best score – 7.56 seconds – out of all rockets in the preliminary rounds, but not in the finals. He also had his own cheering section with classmates even making a sign with his name on it.
Amy Hamann, center, STEM coordinator and teacher at Barker, and several of her students tallied up the scores before winners were announced. Hamann started the event after watching a similar one in the Science Olympiad.
Winners, from left, included the team of Matthew Hatch, Charlie Barnes and Deandre Eckwood from Springfield with a time of 7.34 seconds; Kelly Molchan and Jeffery Studtman of Sullair, second at 6.71 seconds; and Barker seventh-grader Shane Russell, third at 5.95 seconds.
Photo by Kelley Smith
Members of the overall winning team – Matthew Hatch, Charlie Barnes and Deandre Eckwood of Springfield Elementary, prepare their rocket for launch. Derek Hamann of KTR Corp. assisted with set-up.
Photos by Kelley Smith
Several schools brought their own cheering sections, which celebrated every time a rocket took off.
Judges, contestants and volunteer helpers watch as one of the rockets returns to the ground via parachute.
MICHIGAN CITY — If you thought you heard music and cheers coming from Ames Field early Thursday afternoon, your ears weren’t playing tricks on you.
No, it wasn’t an off-season football game – it was several Michigan City Area Schools and some of their community partners, who gathered at the stadium for the seventh annual Water Bottle Rockets STEM Community Challenge, hosted by Barker Middle School.
