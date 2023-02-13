ROLLING PRAIRIE — At a multi-school event on Friday, Rolling Prairie Elementary School and New Prairie Middle School were officially designated as Heart Safe Schools due to efforts to combat sudden cardiac arrest and promote more awareness of underlying heart conditions.

At both New Prairie School United School Corporation sites, staff members were presented a banner to hang in their schools indicating they were now “Heart Safe” through Project Adam, a nationwide organization dedicated to helping schools have CPR- and AED-trained staff to help students and staff who suddenly go into cardiac arrest.

