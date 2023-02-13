Rolling Prairie Elementary staff members practice performing CPR and using an AED on a mannequin Friday. To be certified Heart Safe, a school must have a cardiac emergency plan; visible, functioning AEDs; and staff members trained to use them in the event of an emergency. Rolling Prairie Elementary and New Prairie Middle School have joined New Prairie High School as the first schools in Indiana to be certified at their respective grade levels.
New Prairie High School junior Kaylee Kienitz, left, and senior Jaiden Winter are members of the Future Health Professionals club. They say it’s important for everyone, including students, to be aware of how to respond to someone with cardiac problems which, according to Winter, can happen anywhere, especially in sports.
Rolling Prairie Elementary received its Heart Safe School banner on Friday. From left are Play for Jake Founder Julie West, Rolling Prairie Principal Pamela Moore, New Prairie High Biomedical Science teacher Tonya Aerts and Dr. Adam Kean of Riley’s Children’s Hospital.
Aerts speaks to attendees of the Heart Safe School event about what prompted the schools to become Heart Safe, citing the deaths of high school students at La Porte and New Prairie due to an undiscovered cardiac condition, which prompted efforts to make sure schools were equipped and trained to save students.
Rolling Prairie Elementary staff members practice performing CPR and using an AED on a mannequin Friday. To be certified Heart Safe, a school must have a cardiac emergency plan; visible, functioning AEDs; and staff members trained to use them in the event of an emergency. Rolling Prairie Elementary and New Prairie Middle School have joined New Prairie High School as the first schools in Indiana to be certified at their respective grade levels.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
New Prairie High School junior Kaylee Kienitz, left, and senior Jaiden Winter are members of the Future Health Professionals club. They say it’s important for everyone, including students, to be aware of how to respond to someone with cardiac problems which, according to Winter, can happen anywhere, especially in sports.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Rolling Prairie Elementary received its Heart Safe School banner on Friday. From left are Play for Jake Founder Julie West, Rolling Prairie Principal Pamela Moore, New Prairie High Biomedical Science teacher Tonya Aerts and Dr. Adam Kean of Riley’s Children’s Hospital.
Aerts speaks to attendees of the Heart Safe School event about what prompted the schools to become Heart Safe, citing the deaths of high school students at La Porte and New Prairie due to an undiscovered cardiac condition, which prompted efforts to make sure schools were equipped and trained to save students.
ROLLING PRAIRIE — At a multi-school event on Friday, Rolling Prairie Elementary School and New Prairie Middle School were officially designated as Heart Safe Schools due to efforts to combat sudden cardiac arrest and promote more awareness of underlying heart conditions.
At both New Prairie School United School Corporation sites, staff members were presented a banner to hang in their schools indicating they were now “Heart Safe” through Project Adam, a nationwide organization dedicated to helping schools have CPR- and AED-trained staff to help students and staff who suddenly go into cardiac arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.