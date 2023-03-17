ROLLING PRAIRIE — One point of curiosity Rolling Prairie resident Bob Swan always had about English author Samuel Johnson, writer of “A Dictionary of the English Language” in 1755, is how he looked in real life.
As Swan pointed out, Johnson, a childhood sufferer of scrofula – a tubercular infection of the neck – endured horrible scarring on his face from a surgeon cutting him up to remove the infection.
Johnson also apparently suffered a stroke, which affected the left side of his body. His eye drooped, he held his hand by his chest like a claw, and walked oddly.
Yet, according to Swan, contemporary paintings and illustrations of Johnson almost never showed this.
“The left side of his face was horrible, the right side was perfectly normal,” he said. “So in pictures, the left side was almost always improved to match the right side.”
So when Swan learned a friend was gaining access to the vaults of the British Museum, he got him to take a picture of Johnson’s death mask. It revealed what he always wanted to know.
“[It] shows all the scars,” he said.
This was important for the Rolling Prairie resident because he’d spent six years writing a screenplay on the last days of Johnson’s life, based partly on a biography by a contemporary, and partly on any other work he could find.
He’s been racking up international awards and recognition as a result.
This month, Swan’s screenplay, “The Saint and the Scoundrel,” has taken both the Jury Prize in the Paris Screenplay Awards, and Best Screenplay in the Toronto Art Film Spirit Awards.
It’s a finalist in the Miami Indie Film Awards, Boston Screenplay Awards, Chicago Screenplay Awards, Festigious International Film Festival, Manhattan International Film Awards and monthly Wiki Screenplay Contest.
And it hasn’t even been made into a movie.
“It’s been gratifying to have gotten this [recognition] in such an entirely new field for me,” said Swan, who’s been an actor and singer, but not a writer. “And it’s kind of important for me as well, getting this belief from other people who may want to support my efforts in making a movie.”
A self-described “impresario” who’s organized opera concerts and music events – mainly through his nonprofit, Harbor Country Opera – for almost 20 years, Swan’s been a performer too, appearing on the stage and in such films as “The Untouchables,” “Backdraft,” “Hoosiers” and “Rudy.”
But he’d never attempted to write a screenplay. So when he started this project, he envisioned something entirely different.
“I had originally written this as a one man show with [James] Boswell [Johnson’s friend and biographer] being the audience and Johnson having echolalia,” he said. “Echolalia is a habit or syndrome where you repeat what you just heard someone say. So I wrote it with Johnson repeating Boswell’s questions to him.”
That way he could incorporate Boswell, a fellow writer and important character in Johnson’s life, into the show without having another actor present.
And Swan intended to play Johnson, but after enduring two bouts with cancer, a case of blood poisoning, neuropathy and a fall that broke five ribs – all in the last 10 years – he found it increasingly unlikely he’d could tackle the role, which would have him on stage, alone, for 90 minutes.
So he started considering other avenues, and realized if he wrote the story for a movie, he’d only have to be up 2 or 3 minutes at a time.
Swan said the project started when a friend told him he not only looked like the famed dictionary writer, but talked like him. This wasn’t surprising, since Swan was 72 at the time, and Johnson passed away at 74.
Swan saw the dramatic possibilities as well. Despite Johnson’s successes, he was the son of a poor bookseller and fought through a life of poverty, twice being sent to debtors’ prison, Swan said. He also suffered from Tourette syndrome, which resulted in “bodily tics.” And Swan also believed he had Asperger’s, which may have explained his obsessive compulsive behaviors, like taping each picket of a picket fence as he walked alongside it, and having to restart if he missed any.
But he was a staunch advocate of women’s rights, and hated America because of its slavery-based economy.
“And Johnson wrote that dictionary that’s not just a dictionary, but a compilation of all the greatest English writings up to that point, a sort of poetic history of England,” Swan said.
Johnson seemed to have a photographic memory, which allowed him to write his dictionary, along with its quotes from English literature, in less than 10 years, Swan said, whereas it took the French about 40.
“He was kind of the conscience of the English, and he was one of the guys that helped determine what it meant to be British somehow. He ... was a huge moral force in England throughout his life.”
He said the story is mainly about the relationship between Johnson and his friend/biographer Boswell, a Scottish laird who charmed his way into the acquaintanceships of some of the greatest minds of the 1700s, including Johnson. Boswell was also a foil, supporting slavery and, having grown up wealthy, not understanding what poverty did to a person.
Swan described the story as a cross between “My Dinner with Andre” and “The Elephant Man.”
It also focuses on Johnson’s obsession with religion. “He was more religious than virtually any pope you could think of,” Swan said.
“He lived his life as a way to avoid going to hell. ... His religiosity was also sort of emphasized and kind of founded in his being in the autism spectrum. He really had these huge breakdowns and would go pretty much totally crazy.”
This sometimes led to being locked in a room and chained.
Swan said most of his dialogue is directly quoted from contemporary sources, such as Boswell’s biography, to keep it as authentic as possible.
“So this is basically the past few months of Sam Johnson’s life and it’s in those last few days he came to terms with his greatest fears, and I have one of the greatest death scenes ever written, and he wrote it himself!” Swan said.
“The last words he says are ... on his death bed. And I wrote this from the end. I wrote it from the death bed scene backward. I was so moved by what he said that I thought at least I got a great ending.”
Swan is hoping to make his screenplay into a movie, and is looking for support to produce a proof of concept trailer. Those wishing to help can contact him at hcopera@gmail.com, or donate through the Paypal link at his nonprofit’s website, harbor countryopera.org.
