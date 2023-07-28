Rolling Prairie native Louis Spear was a member of the 359th Transportation Co., based near Pleiku, Vietnam, in 1967. Members of the unit will meet up for a reunion next week, including attending a Chicago Cubs game.
Photos provided / 359th Transportation Co.
Spear was one of the mechanics on the unit which built the first armored gun truck, "War Wagon," which made their days much safer, though the 359th still lost 13 young men.
Spear, right, and another member of the 359th named Baker, were among those who worked 18 hours days to keep the fleet moving to deliver fuel and supplies to Pleiku.
The members of the 359th, which was based near "Ambush Valley," will meet for a reunion in Porter and La Porte counties next week.
