ROLLING PRAIRIE – Rolling Prairie native Louis Spear recalls waking up at 2:45 a.m. every day in Vietnam, and driving in a convoy through Ambush Alley to deliver fuel and supplies to Pleiku.

They were 18-hour days interspersed with Viet Cong snipers, land mines and surprise attacks. The crew’s only defense was their rifles and gun jeeps.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.