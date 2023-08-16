MICHIGAN CITY — When a person’s been faced with hardship, the experience can influence what they do later in life. For some, their struggles inspire them to help others and two Michigan City residents did exactly that last weekend through a method they know best – cooking and serving good food.

At the Sandcastle Shelter for Homeless Families on Saturday, Aug. 12, those experiencing homelessness got a chance to receive a free meal thanks to Janay Hart, owner of Heart and Soul Catering Company; and Shalaywa “Shay” Murphy.

(0) comments

