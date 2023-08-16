Janay Hart, right, speaks to people attending a cookout Saturday at the Sandcastle Shelter for Homeless Families in Michigan City. Hart said she started the annual event because at one point in her life, she had to stay in a shelter with her three children, and she remembered the lack of home-cooked meals.
Volunteer Jonathan Fort grills chicken and hot dogs for the hungry attendees. According to Hart, Gordon Food Services and Sandcastle donated the food items while she prepared them into homestyle meals.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Hart and Shalaywa “Shay” Murphy hosted their third annual cookout to give back after experiencing rough times earlier in life. They say they’d like to expand the event to other cities.
MICHIGAN CITY — When a person’s been faced with hardship, the experience can influence what they do later in life. For some, their struggles inspire them to help others and two Michigan City residents did exactly that last weekend through a method they know best – cooking and serving good food.
At the Sandcastle Shelter for Homeless Families on Saturday, Aug. 12, those experiencing homelessness got a chance to receive a free meal thanks to Janay Hart, owner of Heart and Soul Catering Company; and Shalaywa “Shay” Murphy.
