Sometime early Sunday, vandals damaged seven of the boats, which were kept in a fenced-in area on the beach. Parts were found and repairs made, so all the boats were back in the water for Sunday’s races.
Dave Stiemsma flashes a big smile after he finished second in the 16-foot class with crewmate Michael Estes. Many of the sailors will be returning to Washington Park in September for the 2022 Hobie 16 North American Championships.
A total of 15 boats took part in the Lake Michigan Catamaran Championships last weekend in Washington Park, hosted by Hobie Fleet 126 of Michigan City and the Catamaran Racing Association of Michigan.
Photos provided / Hobie Fleet 126
Megan Maher Findlay and Bob Findlay pull their boat from Lake Michigan after one of the races. They ended up finishing third in the Hobie 16 category.
Race committee member Kyle Nussdorfer, left, presents the Commodore’s Cup to Diane Brown and Jim West, first in the Hobie 16 class, along with John Nekus, right, commodore of Hobie Fleet 126.
Kurt Sandy and Wall-e Elsner, and Keith Schwark and Ally Buchert take their boats to the water prior to the start of one of the races.
Nussdorfer, center, presents the F18 Fleet 1st place trophy to Ulrich Gollwitzer and Joe Buchert.
No damage estimate was available from the vandalism. Nekus called it unfortunate, but said it won’t deter them from hosting more events in the future to help promote the city.
MICHIGAN CITY — In spite of some unfortunate vandalism, sailors enjoyed a fantastic weekend of racing at Washington Park during the Lake Michigan Catamaran Championships last weekend.
Hosted by Hobie Fleet 126 of Michigan City and the Catamaran Racing Association of Michigan, the event drew a total of 15 boats for two days of racing, which were just a warm-up for the big event in September.
