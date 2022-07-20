MICHIGAN CITY — In spite of some unfortunate vandalism, sailors enjoyed a fantastic weekend of racing at Washington Park during the Lake Michigan Catamaran Championships last weekend.

Hosted by Hobie Fleet 126 of Michigan City and the Catamaran Racing Association of Michigan, the event drew a total of 15 boats for two days of racing, which were just a warm-up for the big event in September.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.