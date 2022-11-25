Volunteers bag up the to-go meals before running them outside. The meals used to be dine-in only, but during the pandemic, the Salvation Army switched to carry-out only, and many guests now prefer that option, Major Becky Simmons said.
Major Becky helps ready sides in the kitchen area. Turkeys and hams were donated by the Michigan City Rotary and cooked by Blue Chip Casino, while sides were paid for by a donor and cooked by volunteers at the First United Methodist Church.
Grace, a kindergarten student at Coolspring Elementary School, enjoys turkey and trimmings at the Salvation Army of Michigan City’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday.
Photo by Jeff Mayes
More than 50 volunteers were on hand at the Salvation Army’s Community Center to serve hot meals to guests, prepare and package dinners to go, and deliver them to those who could not get out.
Photos by Jeff Mayes
Volunteers worked an assembly line in the downstairs hall, preparing hundreds of meals to go so they could be picked up by guests who preferred to dine at home.
Volunteers wait outside the Community Center to hand off hot meals to guests who walk up or drive past in their vehicles. By noon Thursday, more than 300 meals had been served.
MICHIGAN CITY — While the pandemic affected virtually every phase of people’s lives, and forced them to do things differently, some of those changes may have been for the good.
“COVID taught us a different way to do a lot of things, differently,” Major Becky Simmons said as she rushed around the Salvation Army of Michigan City Community Center on Thanksgiving, “and some of what we had to do differently turned out to be better.
