Food drive photo

After assisting more than 600 families with food for Christmas, the shelves of the Salvation Army of Michigan City food pantry are getting bare. A drive-thru food drive will be be conducted to help restock them.

 Photo provided / Salvation Army of Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — The Salvation Army of Michigan City wants football fans and everyone to celebrate the “Big Game” by tackling hunger.

A drive-thru food drive will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday to help restock its food pantry shelves.

