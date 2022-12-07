Aaliyah Roundtree and Christine Rosenbaum of the La Porte Community Schools’ Family and Community Engagement Services (9FACES) were ringing the bells for the Salvation Army of La Porte last weekend. All donations made to the kettles on Dec. 10 will be doubled by an anonymous donor up to $1,500.
Photo provided / Family and Community Engagement Services
La PORTE — The Red Kettle bells are ringing across La Porte, and on Saturday they may ring especially loud in celebration of a very special gift to the local Salvation Army.
The La Porte Salvation Army’s annual Christmas fundraising campaign will get a boost thanks to an anonymous supporter who has pledged to double donations made to Red Kettles on Saturday, Dec. 10, up to $1,500.
