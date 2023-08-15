Auctioneer Jim Lestinsky rallies people to donate to the Salvation Army of Michigan City during the annual Light the Path Dinner & Auction on Aug. 10. He said the organization was hit especially hard by the pandemic and funding was needed to continue the Pathway to Hope program.
A Light the Path attendee peruses some of the items available in the silent and live auctions. Proceeds went to help the program, which is aimed at ending the cycle of poverty for Michigan City residents in need.
Members of the Salvation Army Advisory Board gathered for a photo at the event. From left are Mary Ellen Quinn, Charlie Keene, Cara Jones, Dwayne Brown Jr., Beth York, Tony Pecina, Marty Corley, Jeff Deuitch, Liz Pina, Dayna Lemon and Arnold Bos.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
MICHIGAN CITY — Whenever someone needs assistance, the Salvation Army of Michigan City is there to help, though the organization doesn’t have unlimited resources. An event last week will help make sure they can keep offering a program aimed at ending poverty.
At Uptown Social on Thursday, Aug. 10, the Salvation Army hosted its fourth annual Light the Path dinner and silent auction. Those who attended had a chance to win an abundance of items, including posters, baseball caps, cigars, bourbon and even a lake tour on the Emita II.
