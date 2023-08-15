MICHIGAN CITY — Whenever someone needs assistance, the Salvation Army of Michigan City is there to help, though the organization doesn’t have unlimited resources. An event last week will help make sure they can keep offering a program aimed at ending poverty.

At Uptown Social on Thursday, Aug. 10, the Salvation Army hosted its fourth annual Light the Path dinner and silent auction. Those who attended had a chance to win an abundance of items, including posters, baseball caps, cigars, bourbon and even a lake tour on the Emita II.

